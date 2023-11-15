Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,020,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,079 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of CSX worth $409,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 2.2 %

CSX opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

