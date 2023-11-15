Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $325.83 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.94% of Ameriprise Financial worth $325,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.86.

NYSE AMP opened at $342.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.05. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

