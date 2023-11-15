Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $343.59 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Booking worth $343,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 750.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $3,173.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,899.31 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,003.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,884.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

