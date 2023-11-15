Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $349.36 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $349,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1,080.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,430,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10,047.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,711,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,282 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 3.1 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Nomura downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

