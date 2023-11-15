Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $383.31 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.93% of Biogen worth $383,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $225.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

