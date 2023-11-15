Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $438.10 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,726,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200,816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.99% of Amkor Technology worth $438,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Amkor Technology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 149.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 75,948 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,508,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

