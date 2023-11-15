Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,397,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.21% of American Equity Investment Life worth $333,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 61,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,051 shares of company stock worth $29,282,539 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

