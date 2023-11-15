Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 70,222 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of Automatic Data Processing worth $414,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $230.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.60.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

