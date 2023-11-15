Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $352,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.09.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

