Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 693,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,724 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of Lam Research worth $446,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $14,424,035,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $694.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $632.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.