Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 271,417 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,187,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271,417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.01% of Republic Services worth $488,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $159.06 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $160.04. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.50.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

About Republic Services



Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

