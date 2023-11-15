Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,821,111 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 716,106 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.75% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $432,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 74.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 171,510 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

