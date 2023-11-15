Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,821,111 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 716,106 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.75% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $432,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

