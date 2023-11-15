Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Update

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Dominari Stock Performance

DOMH stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. Dominari has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominari

In related news, CEO Anthony Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,369 shares of company stock worth $73,639. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominari

Dominari Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominari during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominari in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

