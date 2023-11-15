Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CFO Theodore B. Young Sells 5,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dorian LPG Stock Performance
NYSE:LPG opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.
Dorian LPG Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after buying an additional 105,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
