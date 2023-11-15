Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Dropbox worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dropbox by 378.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 102.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 179.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,515,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,079 shares of company stock worth $991,165. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

