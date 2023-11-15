DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 66.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

