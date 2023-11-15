DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 12,794 Shares

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $100,816.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,220,817 shares in the company, valued at $9,620,037.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 600 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,662.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,514 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $41,796.12.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,592 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $19,491.84.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,269 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $83,486.97.

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,662 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $200,255.44.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,077 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,680.62.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,610 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,141.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64.56.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 210 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,722.00.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of KSM stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 396,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 64,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 288,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

