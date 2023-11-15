Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Easterly Government Properties comprises 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 117,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DEA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.21%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

