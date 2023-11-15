Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Eaton worth $462,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,879,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,013,000 after acquiring an additional 89,459 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $228.10 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

