Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Ebix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

EBIX opened at $3.59 on Friday. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

