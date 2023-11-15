ECN Capital Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

ECN Capital Stock Down 9.2 %

TSE ECN opened at C$2.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$636.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$3.66.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$50.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.2888889 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECN shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.91.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

