ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 2nd

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of TSE ECN traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.24. 474,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$625.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.63.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$50.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.2888889 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECN shares. Raymond James upgraded ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. National Bankshares lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECN Capital

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.