Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 502,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after acquiring an additional 247,525 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 48.5% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ecolab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,918,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

NYSE:ECL opened at $183.86 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.58.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

