Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 6.4%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 273,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,800,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $695.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 33.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 82.5% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 61,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 29.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

