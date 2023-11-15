Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 501.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 74.2% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $123.23 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.01%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

