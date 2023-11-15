Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

