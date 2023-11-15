Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,172 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EE. StockNews.com downgraded Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.36. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

