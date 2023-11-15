Ellevest Inc. Has $223,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,453.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,024 shares of company stock worth $14,649,994. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $165.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

