Ellevest Inc. Purchases 306 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

