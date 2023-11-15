Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Eltek Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $11.73 on Friday. Eltek has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of -1.57.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Eltek had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 21.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eltek will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eltek

About Eltek

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eltek in the third quarter worth $375,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eltek by 14,290.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Eltek in the second quarter worth $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eltek in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eltek in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

