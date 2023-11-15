Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.64 million-$223.85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.86 million. Endava also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.92-$2.01 EPS.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.06. Endava has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $95.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Endava by 34.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 30.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 4,429.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 39.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

