Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.64 million-$223.85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.86 million. Endava also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.92-$2.01 EPS.

Shares of DAVA opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.06. Endava has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $95.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Endava will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Endava by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,950,000 after acquiring an additional 333,749 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Endava by 115.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Endava by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 623,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,861,000 after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at $64,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

