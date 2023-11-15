Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP 1.59-1.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 791-805 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.82 million. Endava also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.92-$2.01 EPS.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.67.

DAVA stock opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.06. Endava has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 22,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 4,429.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

