Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,054 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,420,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,606 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,017,500 shares of company stock worth $39,778,975. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

