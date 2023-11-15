Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

Eneti has a payout ratio of -66.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eneti to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NETI stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Eneti has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.54.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eneti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 497.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

