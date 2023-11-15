Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.42

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

