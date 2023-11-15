Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Short Interest Down 13.8% in October

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 103,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Envirotech Vehicles Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of EVTV stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Envirotech Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.
Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Envirotech Vehicles
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.