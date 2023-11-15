Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Short Interest Down 13.8% in October

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 103,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Envirotech Vehicles Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of EVTV stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Envirotech Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Envirotech Vehicles by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

