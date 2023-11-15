EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE EOG opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $147.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.