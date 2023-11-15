Equitable Trust Co. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

