Equitable Trust Co. Has $403,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 268.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,061,000 after buying an additional 1,915,106 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

