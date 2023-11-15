Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 1,250 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

NYSE:DVN opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $73.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

