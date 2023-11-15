Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,493,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.