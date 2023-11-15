EULAV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 159.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of American States Water worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 28.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American States Water has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.91.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.81%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

