EULAV Asset Management Buys New Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,037,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,045,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMI opened at $150.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day moving average of $149.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.93 and a 52 week high of $170.86.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

