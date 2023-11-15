EULAV Asset Management Has $2.74 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

EULAV Asset Management cut its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,480,000 after buying an additional 2,918,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,717,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after purchasing an additional 674,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,504,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $1,964,617.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 988,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,365,353.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,057 shares of company stock worth $48,819,378. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.