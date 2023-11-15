EULAV Asset Management Has $2.74 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,419,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 948,111 shares in the company, valued at $87,055,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $86,130.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,419,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 948,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,055,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,057 shares of company stock worth $48,819,378 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

