EULAV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Stock Up 5.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of PODD opened at $172.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.58. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.80.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

