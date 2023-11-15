EULAV Asset Management Sells 17,100 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Mercury Systems worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.13.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,916.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,939.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,916.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,712 shares of company stock valued at $254,866 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

