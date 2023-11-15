EULAV Asset Management Sells 213 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after buying an additional 66,814 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $6,547,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Up 5.6 %

PODD opened at $172.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average of $229.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Insulet

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.